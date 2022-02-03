Employees reveal SME workplace wellbeing north/south 'divide'

The study, published by Legal & General Group Protection, found 59% of SME employees in the North thought their employer actively looked after their wellbeing, compared to 88% Southern-based workers. The business said this pointed to a north/south divide.

However, employers overall were more confident that they supported employee wellbeing. In the North, 83% said they supported the mental wellbeing of workers, while in the South, it was 91%.

The study, which is part of L&G's Wellbeing at Work Barometer, also suggested employers overestimated the impact their workplace wellbeing initiatives had.

More than two thirds (69%) of northern employers said their benefits and wellbeing offering had ‘good' employee appeal however 38% of workers agreed. In the South, the gap was smaller - 79% of employers compared to 65% of employees.

The barometer also found that the use of wellbeing benefits among SME employees was lower in the North, with just 19% saying they had used the workplace benefits available to them. While in the South, 65% reported having used the benefits available.

Legal & General Group Protection distribution director Colin Fitzgerald said: "The need for workplace wellbeing is universal, yet our research shows that when it comes to wellbeing it appears that the age-old north/south divide is very much present.

"Employers that don't have wellbeing either already embedded or as a priority to address are missing out on new talent as well as impacting on the effectiveness of their existing workforce. In an employee's market - where the demand for talent is fast outstripping supply - this should be of serious cause for concern for employers."

He added: "Helping address health and wellbeing inequalities does not only make good people and societal sense, it makes good business sense, impacting on key outcomes such as absenteeism, presenteeism and productivity.

"Savvy employees are increasingly looking to the ‘S' - the social - in ESG, in terms of sustainable and inclusive employee, customer and community practices and helping tackle health inequalities is crucial here. That's why Legal & General has suggested that health inequality should be a key element of ESG, making it ‘ESHG'.

"It's our duty as insurers, along with our intermediary partners, to help our customers get on top of this from the perspective of informing, designing and communicating tailored and purpose-driven benefit and wellbeing programmes."