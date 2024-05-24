Third of adults continue to work through pain and injury

It is not Brits taking sick leave that is impacting the economy, but that they are continuing to work through pain and injury, according to the research. The survey of 2,000 UK workers found that while over half of respondents (56%) said they have never "thrown a sickie" in their career, 28% worked from home as a substitute for sick days. Many could not afford to take sick leave due to the cost-of-living crisis and instead faced the "ongoing stigma" of taking time, National Accident Helpline said. One quarter have taken painkillers to work due to working through a work-related inju...