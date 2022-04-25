CII commits to helping insurance professionals better manage workplace stress

Heavy workloads cited as 'the greatest cause' of pressure

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 2 min read
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has taken additional steps to help insurance professionals address and better manage their increased stress levels at work.

The support follows a recent survey of 2,119 CII members via a social media poll conducted in March, which identified heavy workloads as the "greatest cause" of pressure in the workplace.

In addition, some one in 10 respondents felt that stress around regulation was their biggest concern at work, while 8% identified consumer demands as their main cause of stress.

In a bid to help the CII said it encourages members to access, My Healthy Advantage, a smartphone app which provides wellbeing resources including videos, guides, and webinars on a range of topics to support mental, physical, and financial wellbeing.

The CII added that it will also aim to better promote its partnership with Health Assured, a free and confidential helpline that can be accessed by members 24/7, 365 days a year.

The helpline puts members in contact with counsellors and advisers who will be able to support them via counselling, legal guidance, bereavement support and medical information.

Meanwhile, the CII said it will be updating and expanding its competency framework, The Professional Map, which aims to help insurance professionals identify "the standards of professional competence they need at every stage of their career."

The update will include diagnostic tools for both individuals and employers to help them assess skills gaps as well as identify solutions across qualifications, training, online learning and continuing professional development (CPD).

Mark Hutchinson, membership director of the Chartered Insurance Institute, explained that the pressures of the pandemic, competition from contemporaries, job targets and the need to meet various demands at work has "amplified stress among insurance professionals in recent years."

"If you're stressed, whether by your job or something more personal, the first step to feeling better is to identify the cause and the CII is committed to helping members doing so and show them ways to take action to improve their wellbeing," he said.

"Balancing everyday life together with the requirements of work and home can create pressures for all of us, which is why the Chartered Insurance Institute partnered with Health Assured, to bring our members a comprehensive and trusted wellbeing service."

