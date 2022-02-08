High menopause search rate highlights need for employee support: Peppy

Peak searches during Menopause Awareness Month

High menopause search rate highlights need for employee support: Peppy

Research has shown that there were over five million searches for menopause-related terms during 2021, which further highlights the need for employers to offer support, according to Peppy.

The digital health platform analysed Google search data to find that "menopause in the workplace" received a total of 5,900 searches last year.

Searches for this term reportedly reached its peak during Menopause Awareness Month in October 2021 but there was a noticeable uplift in May and June.

Other commonly searched for terms included "menopause at work" which received 3,550 searches in 2021, "menopause struggling at work" which had 2,220 searches in 2021 and "menopause and work" which saw 1,890 searches in 2021.

The analysis also revealed several other searches relating to menopause in the workplace, although lower in volume, these also highlight the need for workplace menopause support for employees.

More searches that do not mention menopause specifically but are symptom-related such as "night sweats women" and "hot flushes at night" were also flagged. 

Dr Mridula Pore, chief executive of Peppy, said employers have a "great opportunity" to step up and provide access to expert, human clinical support for their employees who are affected by menopause or those who want to know more in advance.

"By providing this support, employers will find they are less likely to experience staff absences or a drop in productivity and their employees will be much better informed and able to cope with any symptoms," Pore commented.

She added that historically the group has seen reports of menopausal-aged women who leave the workplace altogether but perhaps in future, "they'll simply switch to a more menopause-friendly competitor."

