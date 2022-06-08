Vivup latest firm to join GRiD

The Hampshire-based firm stated that joining GRiD will enable it to continue enhancing its proposition of "meaningful employee wellbeing solutions" throughout the industry body's research, claims data, consultation responses, training and networking

Vivup joins Punter Southall and Drewberry as new members of GRiD, with the intermediaries having joined in February and January this year respectively.

Karl Bennett, wellbeing director at Vivup, said: "Having worked with GRiD before in a previous role, it demonstrated the value of integrating key mental health trends to ensure a thorough collaborative understanding and a positive force for good. By working together, we can continue to generate a positive representation of mental wellbeing access across the sector.

"Vivup has a long and successful history of supporting all areas of wellbeing - of its employees, members and customers - and being part of a highly respected industry body such as GRiD, will help us keep health and wellbeing at the top of corporate agendas."

Jacqui Humphris, GRiD secretary, added: "Health and wellbeing is on the crest of a wave in terms of employers giving it priority, and the more we work together, the more we will be able to keep it there. Vivup will make a valuable contribution to this, and we're looking forward to getting them involved."