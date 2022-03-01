Why wellbeing, and why now?

Awareness of the need to support employees' mental health and wellbeing has been growing for a number of years, but the pandemic and its effect on mental health have accelerated that trend.

In some organisations, employees have been calling out for support and not being heard, while in others, employees don't speak out and seek help when they need it.

There is a pressing need to "unmute" wellbeing so that employees are not only provided with mental health and wellbeing support services but work within a culture where management speaks openly about it and encourages everyone to get the help they need.

This is not only in the individual's interest - the mental health and wellbeing of employees directly influences the bottom line. Improving lives improves business.

COVER has teamed up with LifeWorks to present this comprehensive guide to wellbeing and the strategies that are required as 2022 progresses, including commentary from brokers on how they see the market and insights from LifeWork's Mental Health Index research.

