COVER Excellence Awards: Intermediary shortlist announced!
Winners revealed on 10 November
Our flagship awards event takes place virtually following this year’s COVER Protection & Health Summit
We are delighted to announce the list of shortlisted intermediaries for the COVER Excellence Awards 2020.
Taking place as a virtual ceremony this year, the winners will be announced shortly after the first day of the COVER Protection & Health Summit on 10 November, from 5.15pm.
RSVP your free place at the awards here
Following an intense period of judging in recent weeks, you can find the full rundown of each intermediary award shortlist below. The provider list has been updated and can be found here.
Best Healthcare Intermediary
ADVO Group
Assured Futures
Drewberry
Lifepoint Healthcare
Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
Premier Pensions
Employee Benefits Intermediary for the Year
ADVO Group
Cavendish Ware
EBCam
Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
Premier Pensions
Customer Service Award
Assured Futures
Caspian Insurance
Cover My Bubble
Cura Financial Services
Enable Life
Future Proof
Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
Lifepoint Healthcare
Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
Peak Morgages & Protection
The Insurance Surgery
Vita
Best Intermediary Promotion of Protection/Health
Assured Futures
Bespoke Financial Group
Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
Matthew Chapman, Plus Financial Group
PRIMIS Mortgage Network
Protection Intermediary of the Year
Drewberry
Caspian Insurance
Cipher Risk
Cura Financial Services
Enable Life
Future Proof
Heath Protection Solutions
LifeSearch
Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
The Insurance Surgery
Best Specialist Intermediary
Cipher Risk
Cura Financial Services
Dynamo
Eldercare Group
Moneysworth
Smart Choice Financial Services
The Insurance Surgery
Vita
Small Intermediary of the Year
Cipher Risk
Cura Financial Services
Enable Life
Lifepoint Healthcare
Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
Moneysworth
Pangea Life
Peak Mortgages & Protection
Vita
XL Finance
Proud to Protect Award in association with Aviva
Amy Whittingham, Future Proof
Christine Faraj, Caspian Insurance
David Holley, Holley Protect
Julie Arthurs, The Insurance Surgery
Matthew Chapman, Plus Financial
Michael Badkin, LifeSearch
Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions
Samantha Haffenden-Angear, Drewberry
Sarah Coleman, Bespoke Financial Group
Best Overall Intermediary (Individual Award)
Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services
Ian Sawyer, Assured Futures
Isaac Feiner, Lifepoint Healthcare
Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
Matthew Chapman, Plus Financial
Roy McLoughlin, Cavendish Ware
To attend the virtual ceremony on 10 November, register your free place here.
Further reading
More on Adviser / Broking
Fliss' story: Cancer treatment during Covid
VitalityHealth member shares her story
Cigna calls for employees to 'check in' on mental health
In light of World Mental Health Day
Facing the new world: How Covid-19 is impacting employees
An exclusive interactive guide
PA360: Why IFAs should offer protection to clients
Watch the full interview
Why PMI and protection advice do not need to be mutually exclusive
The benefits of dual advice