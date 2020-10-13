COVER Excellence Awards: Intermediary shortlist announced!

Our flagship awards event takes place virtually following this year’s COVER Protection & Health Summit

We are delighted to announce the list of shortlisted intermediaries for the COVER Excellence Awards 2020.

Taking place as a virtual ceremony this year, the winners will be announced shortly after the first day of the COVER Protection & Health Summit on 10 November, from 5.15pm.

Following an intense period of judging in recent weeks, you can find the full rundown of each intermediary award shortlist below. The provider list has been updated and can be found here.

Best Healthcare Intermediary

ADVO Group

Assured Futures

Drewberry

Lifepoint Healthcare

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Premier Pensions

Employee Benefits Intermediary for the Year

ADVO Group

Cavendish Ware

EBCam

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Premier Pensions

Customer Service Award

Assured Futures

Caspian Insurance

Cover My Bubble

Cura Financial Services

Enable Life

Future Proof

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

Lifepoint Healthcare

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Peak Morgages & Protection

The Insurance Surgery

Vita

Best Intermediary Promotion of Protection/Health

Assured Futures

Bespoke Financial Group

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Matthew Chapman, Plus Financial Group

PRIMIS Mortgage Network



Protection Intermediary of the Year

Drewberry

Caspian Insurance

Cipher Risk

Cura Financial Services

Enable Life

Future Proof

Heath Protection Solutions

LifeSearch

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

The Insurance Surgery

Best Specialist Intermediary

Cipher Risk

Cura Financial Services

Dynamo

Eldercare Group

Moneysworth

Smart Choice Financial Services

The Insurance Surgery

Vita

Small Intermediary of the Year

Cipher Risk

Cura Financial Services

Enable Life

Lifepoint Healthcare

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Moneysworth

Pangea Life

Peak Mortgages & Protection

Vita

XL Finance

Proud to Protect Award in association with Aviva

Amy Whittingham, Future Proof

Christine Faraj, Caspian Insurance

David Holley, Holley Protect

Julie Arthurs, The Insurance Surgery

Matthew Chapman, Plus Financial

Michael Badkin, LifeSearch

Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions

Samantha Haffenden-Angear, Drewberry

Sarah Coleman, Bespoke Financial Group

Best Overall Intermediary (Individual Award)

Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Ian Sawyer, Assured Futures

Isaac Feiner, Lifepoint Healthcare

Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Matthew Chapman, Plus Financial

Roy McLoughlin, Cavendish Ware

To attend the virtual ceremony on 10 November