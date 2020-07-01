insurance
How the insurance industry can help itself & society
Get disability friendly
Interview: Mike Adams OBE, CEO of Purple
'We have to win the commercial argument as well as hearts and minds'
The Exeter offers 2 months free income protection
The Exeter is offering two months of free income protection to new clients as part of a limited special offer.
Zurich restructures to consolidate global life and non-life business
Zurich Insurance Group has begun a process to bring its life and non-life insurance business closer together with a restructure of its senior management and businesses globally.
Willis Towers Watson develops 'groundbreaking' mortality model
Willis Towers Watson has developed the first widely-available mortality model to use medical science and the views of medical experts to improve predictiveness.
FCA criticised for failure to understand cost of compliance
NAO report says regulation harms innovation
FCA consults on how financial firms can better support ageing population
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a discussion paper to learn how financial services firm can better engage with an increasingly ageing population.
Solvency II: What advisers can expect
Solvency II will have far reaching implications for all types of insurers. Courtney Marsh discusses the reforms and what advisers can expect.
The top 20 stories in 2015 (numbers 11-20)
Here is part one of COVER magazine's countdown of the most read protection, healthcare and employee benefits stories during 2015.
Zurich to cut up to 440 UK jobs
Zurich has confirmed proposals to cut up to 440 jobs in its UK general insurance business as part of a programme to reduce costs in the organisation and simplify its operating structure.
Wesleyan buys dental practice plan provider
Wesleyan has acquired DPAS, which provides practice-branded dental plans.
Ubble - will it be the death of us?
Following the release of risk calculator Ubble, Munich Re's Lee Lovett provides an overview of the tool and what the industry could learn from it.