CII launches leadership forum to address unmet needs

Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) presidents to explore unmet customer needs within insurance industry

The CII President's Forum, to be led by chief executive of AON UK and current CII president, Julie Page, aims to explore new and emerging risks for the insurance industry.

The Forum will also discuss the changing insurance needs of consumers and SME businesses, aiming to produce guidance and key actions for further development.

The forum also includes Anthony Baldwin, CEO of AIG UK and current president of the Insurance Institute of London, Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII, Peter Blanc, deputy president of the CII and Group CEO of Aston Lark, Julian Enoizi, deputy president of the Insurance Institute of London and CEO of Pool Re, and Artur Niemczewski, board member of the CII and partner at Arthur Fleming & Co.

Page said that the modern insurance industry is faced with less tangible and more complex and connected risks than ever before, as public opinion of the relevance of the industry "becoming challenging."

"With the President's Forum we are looking to use the neutral space the CII holds as a trusted convenor to further explore what we as a profession could do to respond to these challenges, as well as exploring wider accessibility to protection for increasingly unmet needs, which currently only have limited traditional market cover," she said.

"We will be looking specifically at the current skillset of the insurance sector and comparing that with what needs to be done to enable and encourage the profession to meet the challenges of evolving risks and changing client needs, plus what can be done to improve public trust during this period of great uncertainty."