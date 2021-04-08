LV= demutualisation criticised as 'rushed' and 'wholly unnecessary'

Cross-government report into LV= sale to Bain Capital condemns planned demutualisation, stating insurer leadership has “not been open and transparent” with members

A group of MPs has criticised the proposed sale of LV= to private equity firm Bain Capital, announced in December last year, describing the deal as "rushed" and "wholly unnecessary".

A report published yesterday (7 April) from the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Mutuals (APPG), detailing the findings of an inquiry into the planned demutualisation, concluded that the leadership of the insurer had "not been open and transparent" with its members about its intentions.

The report criticised the leadership of LV= as not "open and transparent" regarding the reasoning behind the sale.

LV= confirmed in December last year the £530m sale of its remaining pensions and insurance businesses to US-based Bain Capital, after reports that a bid from Royal London may have also been forthcoming.

In its report, the APPG said that LV= was required to raise capital through the demutualisation, but "but will not disclose how much, or for what purpose." It outlined that although LV= had raised funds through the sale of its general insurance business to Allianz in May 2019, it was still pressing ahead with demutualisation.

"On the one hand, both before and after the Allianz deal was concluded, it stated that it is a well-capitalised business, but then on the other hand, that it is unable to raise sufficient capital as a mutual to continue trading independently. Both statements cannot be correct," the report said.

Unclear communication

Meanwhile, the report also stated that individual LV= members would be unable to ascertain if the proposed deal would be in their interests or not, due to a lack of forthcoming information that would usually form the basis of stakeholder approval decisions.

"The fact that the board will move ahead to conclude a deal with Bain Capital in advance of providing any meaningful information to its membership shows a disregard for the interest of members and a cavalier attitude towards the member governance of this business", it said.

The report also recommends a reform of regulatory oversight in the case of demutualisation, with the conclusion that the regulatory approach "seems entirely transactional".

APPG chair, Gareth Thomas MP, said that the report findings show that the demutualisation of LV= "like those before it, appears to be wholly unnecessary."

"We know from past experience that demutualisation is bad for members, customers and for the economy more widely. LV='s planned sale to Bain Capital appears to be following the same pattern," said Thomas.

"The report finds that LV= has been unclear in its communication to members about its commitment to mutuality, the future business plan and the need for capital. At the very least LV= should now engage directly with members to explain the rationale for demutualising."

‘Disappointed by the report'

In response to the report, a statement from LV=, said that it was "disappointed by the report" and that the insurer had been clear to its members that the strategic review and subsequent proposed transaction with Bain Capital had been "solely driven by their long-term interests."

"At all times this has been the absolute driving force and guiding principle behind any decision made or action taken at LV=. We therefore welcomed the opportunity to provide written and oral evidence to the APPG hearing to explain why Bain Capital was singular in offering an excellent financial outcome for members as well as an unrivalled and long-term commitment to LV='s future prospects, business and people," the statement read.

"We are disappointed by the report and we have always recognised the importance of equipping our 1.25 million members with all of the information they need to help them make an informed decision in advance of the vote and this continues to remain our absolute priority. As part of this, we are finalising the comprehensive member pack with the regulator - which will include reports from an Independent Expert and With-profits actuary - and look forward to sharing it with our membership in due course. We will also provide all members with another opportunity to pose any further questions through a webinar."

LV= states that the business, despite being well capitalised, required "significant further investment" in order to compete in an increasingly complex market, and that investment would need to be derived from its existing capital which would create "inherent tensions" between providing meaningful returns and required future investments in the business.

"We continue to passionately believe that we have secured the best possible outcome for members and our confidence in the future of LV= under Bain Capital's ownership remains unswerving."

Importance of mutuals

Friendly society OneFamily, which contribued to the APPG's report, stated that it welcomed the findings and underlined the importance of mutuals to the UK economy and to consumers.

OneFamily chief executive, Teddy Nyahasha, said: "It highlights necessary reforms to the legislative framework for mutual insurers to secure legacy assets for future generations of members and allow flexibility in raising capital for continued growth of the mutual sector."

"Mutuals can play a vital role in driving long term financial and social sustainability for the UK. Their relevance in the post-Covid world will be more important than ever as we seek stability in a financial environment that is recovering from a bruising period of turbulence and uncertainty.

"Mutuals may have been around for hundreds of years, but their purpose remains fresh to our 21st century eyes. I believe that the UK, as the birthplace of mutuality, needs to preserve, protect and celebrate its mutual heritage as we look forward positively to our future."