Justin Taurog: Why now is the time to sidestep traditional insurance

For most insurers, risk is still assessed at the outset of a policy and treated as static. Clients only tend to interact with their insurer when something bad happens, and the individual, changing needs of a customer are largely ignored over time.

Given the complex world we live in today, this approach is no longer enough. If the industry is to grow the protection market - and ensure cover stays in place long-term - products need to move with a client, as well as with the times.

More than ever, protection can play an increasing role in tackling wider issues impacting society today by easing the healthcare burden in the UK. This can also allow protection to become embedded into everyday life. At Vitality, we've seen first-hand how daily interactions that incentivise and reward healthy behaviour not only improve the lives of our members and deliver tangible value. They generate newfound levels of engagement, and this improves persistency.

Those who are highly engaged with the Vitality Programme are, on average, almost 60% less likely to cancel or lapse their plan. Justin Taurog, Managing Director

Not only that. If a client is regularly interacting with their plan through multiple touchpoints - that are genuinely meaningful to them - they are much more likely to value the plan, over and above the core protection cover. When this involves positive lifestyle choices, they are also more likely to stay healthy.

Alongside the obvious benefits of this to a client, regular interaction also helps to foster stronger relationships, not only between them and their insurer, but also with their adviser. This leads to additional opportunities and repeat business as well as client referrals.

Relevant cover at every stage of a client's life