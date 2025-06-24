Advisers need to create ecosystems to support with dementia: Rose St Louis

COVER senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, speaks with Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) board member, Rose St Louis, about the next phase of the industry-led campaign and how the protection industry can safeguard customers against dementia.
In partnership with the Alzheimer's Society, IUAD supports research progress and provides support services to people affected by the condition. Having hit its initial fundraising goal of £10 million in January, the campaign is entering its next phase in the second half of 2025, where St Louis reveals it is making an intentional move into the protection and health industry. "Dementia is a moment of truth that we have to deal with," St Louis says. "We all like our own identifiers and working in our own silos but the competition falls away because we're working for the greater good. When...
