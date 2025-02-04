Perci Health expands virtual cancer clinic services

Cancer prevention programmes

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Perci Health has expanded its virtual cancer clinic by integrating new services, such as cancer prevention programmes and early detection services.

The early detection and risk assessment includes personalised risk assessments, genetic counselling and consultations with experts aiming to help individuals understand and proactively manage their cancer risk. Meanwhile, the preventative health programmes offer lifestyle coaching and guidance on nutrition, exercise, smoking cessation and alcohol consumption to reduce cancer risk factors and promote long-term wellness. The other services in the newly expanded offering include guidelines-based navigation on appropriate cancer screenings, and cancer treatment navigation with a dedicated...

PMI

