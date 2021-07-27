Industry Voice: Why Now Is The Right Time To Innovate In Insurance

In Insurance, there are challenges that are not only felt in the customer-facing front-end but also in IT infrastructure, back-office platforms, the product suite, delivery methodologies, sales & marketing…all of these must be reconsidered in a company-wide re-assessment of digital sophistication.

Incumbent insurers are hindered by resource-heavy, back-end operations, disadvantaged by 5-year NPV margin erosion and disheartened by lack of customer loyalty. A full-stack digital transformation presents the opportunity to pivot and gain back ebbing market share.

The truth is, customers have grown tired of the price increases and disjointed communication that is commonplace in today's market. Customers need to be dazzled, delighted and rewarded for insurers to have a chance at competing in this battleground, and new technologies are doing just that.

Tailor-made product models are letting customers choose what they want covered, when they need it, and for how much at a per item level. Wearables are supplementing everyday mobile technology to leverage a data-rich experience of mutual benefit. Restrictive call centre communications are being replaced by conversational tech, and automation is streamlining back end processes, improving accuracy and resolving claims at break-neck speed. A new paradigm of what insurance should look like is upon us.

