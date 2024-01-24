FOS expects 44,300 insurance complaints in 24/25

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) expects to receive 44,300 complaints about insurance-related issues in the financial year 24/25.
Overall, the FOS has forecasted a total 181,300 complaints to be received in the next financial year, compared to the 179,000 complaints in the latest forecast for the current financial year (23/24). Many of the predicted complaints will be driven by everyday issues such as unaffordable lending, travel and motor insurance, as well as fraud and scam cases. Banking and consumer credit are expected to represent the highest number of expected complaints, at 122,600, an increase from the 120,500 complaints in the latest forecast for the current financial year. Insurance-related complain...
