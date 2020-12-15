LV= confirms demutualisation with Bain Capital sale

LV= has agreed to sell its remaining pensions and insurance businesses to private equity firm Bain Capital

The insurer said that, as a result of the deal, the capital available for distribution is expected to increase by up to 40% - capital which will be used to increase payments to with-profits members.

In an announcement today (15 December) LV= confirmed all members will benefit from a cash payment to compensate for loss of mutual membership on the full completion of the acquisition, which is likely to be at the end of 2021.

The acquisition, still subject to approval, was first reported in June with LV= confirming discussions with Bain Capital in October.

"As a newly standalone life and pensions business in an increasingly competitive market, the board recognised that LV= required significant long-term investment to be sustainable," said LV= chairman Alan Cook. "This transaction is the culmination of an extremely thorough and robust strategic review - followed by a structured sale process to secure the best long-term future for our members, employees, other stakeholders and the business."

He continued: "The board is delighted to have secured an attractive price and unanimously agreed that the transaction with Bain Capital presents an excellent financial outcome for all our members, as well as offering an unrivalled commitment to LV='s future prospects, business and people."

The transaction will be carried out in two stages, with Bain Capital first acquiring LV= subsidiary LVLC together with the administration and new business infrastructure.

Chief executive Mark Hartigan said: "The partnership with Bain Capital recognises the opportunity to further invest to develop LV= at a time when it is well positioned, growing market share, expanding its products and trading resiliently, despite the pandemic.

"While our corporate structure will change, our culture and values remain the same. The board is excited by the opportunities it creates for our people, partners and customers - enabling the LV= brand and business to further develop as a major force in the UK life insurance market."

Bain Capital global head of insurance Matt Popoli said LV='s "strong independent financial adviser relationships" and "clearly established product set" had been an attractive selling point.

"We were impressed by LV='s initiatives to further improve its market position," he added. "Our principles and values are in direct alignment with those of LV= and we firmly believe in a shared vision for the future of the business."

"We look forward to working collaboratively to achieve these shared goals, which include delivering profitable growth, while preserving LV='s strong financial position and independence."