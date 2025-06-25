Chief change officer appointed at Shepherds Friendly

Provider, Shepherds Friendly, has appointed its first chief change officer, Michael Williams will take the role.
Williams joins with over 15 years' experience aiding businesses establish best practices and project management frameworks. The new chief change officer will be part of the c-suite team and will lead on transformation initiatives and ensure business continuity. Williams joins from Schroders Personal Wealth, a financial planning startup backed by Lloyds Banking Group and Schroders, where he has held the role of portfolio, programme and project lead since 2020. He has also held toles at PwC as part of its change team. Michael Williams, chief change officer, Shepherds Friendly, sai...
