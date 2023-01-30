Collaboration between insurers and advisers is key to navigating challenges

Following the release of Guardian's 'On The Front Foot' whitepaper, marketing and proposition director Jacqui Gillies reviews some of the key findings and how collaboration between providers and advisers is vital for better client outcomes.
We all know a significant challenge lies ahead of us in 2023. Last year, we spent many months watching with growing concern as prices relentlessly increased, and it became clear that the cost of living crisis was unlikely to be short term. Ongoing inflation and high prices continue to cause financial difficulty and worry for customers. Some may be struggling to pay the bills as their financial resilience is put to the test; for others the struggle is less acute, but no less impactful, as the environment makes it harder for them to achieve their financial goals. At Guardian, the discus...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.