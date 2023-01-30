Collaboration between insurers and advisers is key to navigating challenges

We all know a significant challenge lies ahead of us in 2023. Last year, we spent many months watching with growing concern as prices relentlessly increased, and it became clear that the cost of living crisis was unlikely to be short term. Ongoing inflation and high prices continue to cause financial difficulty and worry for customers. Some may be struggling to pay the bills as their financial resilience is put to the test; for others the struggle is less acute, but no less impactful, as the environment makes it harder for them to achieve their financial goals. At Guardian, the discus...