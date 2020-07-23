COVER editor named Protection Journalist of the Year (B2B) - Headlinemoney Awards

Adam Saville wins specialist prize for protection journalism at coveted financial journalism awards

The COVER editor was named Protection Journalist of the Year (B2B) yesterday as part of a virtual ceremony for the Headlinemoney Awards 2020, the financial sector's leading awards for journalists and PRs.

According to Headlinemoney, two journalists emerged as front-runners for the specialist award for life insurance, protection and financial health journalism for a business-to-business (B2B) audience, however it was Adam Saville who impressed the judges most.

Regarding his submission, one judge remarked: "Three varied articles demonstrating an array of talents from Adam, but always combining interesting writing and solid journalism,"

"Impressive range and versatility, especially given that Adam is something of a one-man team. He's included a highly emotive and personal piece as well as one covering a fairly complex and technical issue concerning the financial ombudsman service. Definitely my idea of the winner," another judge added.

He triumphed over stiff competition on the shortlist, which included Jeff Prestridge, for his work on FTAdviser, Amanda Newman Smith of Money Marketing, FTAdviser's Imogen Tew and freelancer Sam Barrett.

Harvey Jones, Daily Express, won the Protection Journalist of the Year Award on the consumer side.

Saville said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be named Protection Journalist of the Year (B2B) at the Headlinemoney Awards, for my work as editor of COVER magazine. These awards really are arguably some of the most sought after prizes in financial journalism, so it's an absolute honour to be awarded a trophy alongside some of the sector's leading journalists. Thanks to all those who voted, the judges for their kind words and well done to all the other very worthy winners!"

Saville started as COVER editor in 2018 after serving as deputy editor of music and lifestyle publication DJ Magazine, where he worked for almost eight years.