INTRODUCING… COVER Proud to Protect Award

Introducing the COVER Proud to Protect Award in association with Aviva - new award for 2020!

A brand new award for 2020, the COVER Proud to Protect Award, in association with Aviva, will be presented to an intermediary to celebrate the life-changing impact of protection and health insurance advice.

From the moments that help make us, to the moments that threaten to break us, protection is always about being there when we're needed most - and when we're not. Reflecting Aviva's brand promise, this award will focus on an individual case study involving an adviser, their client and a positive outcome.

The best protection advice is all about going the extra mile for a client, so this award will be presented to an intermediary who demonstrates this sense of collective responsibility and commitment. This can include securing access to insurance against the odds, helping to get a claim paid as well as consequential advice given to a client after a pay-out.

What are we looking for?

An intermediary case study from within the last 12 months (June 2019 to June 2020) involving a positive outcome for a client thanks to the advice or assistance provided.

Evidence, timeline and testimonial (where possible) to illustrate advice/support given during and/or after claim and how it impacted the life of their client.

How the protection mattered to the customer and why the role of an adviser was so crucial.

Submissions should be a written entry (no longer than 600 words) plus supporting materials such as client testimonial (if possible), relevant videos, photos and any resulting press articles.

Please register your interest in this award or nominate someone else you feel is deserving by Monday 20 July. The winner will be announced at this year's COVER Excellence Awards.

Register here!