COVER Protection and Health Summit 2024: Afternoon roundup

The morning of the conference touched on topics ranging from Gen Z, access to insurance, the advice gap and growing the protection market, with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) discussing the regulator's Pure Protection market study and competition concerns. Product updates The product updates stream focused on key trends within the protection and health industry. It kicked off with HSBC Life discussing recent developments in the critical illness space, the trend away from this product towards income protection was a key discussion point for the panellists, who encouraged advisers...