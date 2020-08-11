Incisive Media Foundation signs partnership with Women's Aid

The Incisive Media Foundation has signed a new partnership with Women’s Aid to broaden diversity initiative

The charity joins the foundation's long-standing relationships with Place2Be and The Connection at St Martin's and reflects Incisive's strategic focus on promoting diversity within its professional audiences.

The Incisive Media Foundation was established in 2011 and has raised in excess of £1.5m since then for a range of charities for vulnerable people, including mental health charity MIND and Chicks.

Women's Aid is the national charity for women and children. It has been at the forefront of shaping and coordinating responses to domestic abuse through practice, research and policy. The charity is a federation of more than 180 organisations, providing 300 local life-saving services to vulnerable women and girls across the country. Its services have been in even greater demand during the Covid-19 epidemic.

"We are extremely proud to be working with Women's Aid as one of our three charitable partners in 2020," said Incisive Media managing director of events Simone Broadhurst. "As a business, we are keenly aware of our responsibility to support women, and to celebrate their many successes with our increasing suite of diversity events."

Women's Aid joins Place2Be and The Connection at St Martin's on the roster of charities supported by Incisive Media.

Place2Be is a children's mental health charity with more than 25 years' experience working with pupils, families and staff in UK schools. It provides mental health support in schools through one-to-one and group counselling using tried and tested methods backed by research. The Connection at St Martin's helps thousands of people every year to move away from, and stay off, the streets of London. The charity achieves this by tackling the underlying causes of rough sleeping as well as offering practical help.

The Incisive Media Foundation raises significant funds for these charities through Incisive Media's portfolio of events. It also seeks to provide a framework through which staff can volunteer a small amount of their time to contribute their skills and make a meaningful difference to the lives of others. The foundation is managed by a dedicated committee of staff from across the business, providing executive oversight and strategic input. Teams working in every area of the company participate in furthering the foundation's aims.

"At Incisive Media, we focus on making sure we create an environment that fosters a supportive, inclusive and challenging culture with a deep sense of integrity," said Incisive Media chief executive Jonathon Whiteley. "The Incisive Media Foundation is an important cornerstone of this ethos, and I'm delighted that we are now supporting Women's Aid alongside our longstanding charitable partners."