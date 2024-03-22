COVER Summit North: Gallery

The inaugural COVER Summit North took place on 21 March 2024, it was a day of networking, education and insights for the advisers in attendance.
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
Signup and gain exclusive members-only insights
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.