COVER attracts more than 200,000 hits during lockdown

Protection and health insurance website page views grow almost 60% in just under two months

COVER magazine, the protection and health insurance industry's leading news resource, has attracted 206,117 page views since the lockdown began on 23 March - a 58% increase in traffic compared to the same period last year.

Over the course of a year (from May 2019 to May 2020), COVER received almost 1.2m page views (1,188,504) - an increase of 35% year on year.

During the past two months, COVER has served as a go-to resource for intermediaries in particular, by compiling COVID-19 changes into articles that collect whole of market updates across a number of key areas. These include:

What changes have protection providers made due to COVID-19?

What changes have health insurers made due to COVID-19?

Which life insurers are offering financial help during COVID-19?

Which insurers are carrying out remote medical screenings?

What are the key challenges faced by protection advisers during COVID-19?

COVER editor, Adam Saville, said: "This past two months have brought an unprecedented amount of changes to our sector, as life offices and health insurers have made a raft of changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The crisis has brought with it challenges to all of us working within the market, especially advisers, so it is not surprising that this has created an increased need for accurate and timely information. Life and health insurers have been working hard to keep the marketplace informed about their changes to policies in light of the pandemic, and our growth in traffic has helped reinforce the value of an independent whole-of-market watering hole for industry professionals to visit during what has been a period of widespread uncertainty."

Sign up here to free COVER daily newsletters