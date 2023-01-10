Jaskeet Briah joins COVER as new reporter

COVER is pleased to announce the appointment of Jaskeet Briah as the publication’s new reporter.
Jaskeet joins COVER from Alliance News where she reported on UK and global economic, political and general news for financial professionals. Prior to that, she spent 12 months as a reporter for Mulberry Media, writing for B2B titles covering the accountancy, legal, hospitality, retail, and insurance sectors. Commenting on her new role, Jaskeet said: "I am incredibly excited to be joining COVER and be part of the valuable work this title is creating. The protection market is really important and I'm honoured to be given the opportunity to dive into this industry." COVER editor, John Br...
