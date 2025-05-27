The webinar, which takes place 2 June, 2025 at 12pm, will explore how changing demographics and attitudes towards protection are impacting the industry and what changes we can all make to get the right people the right cover.

Our expert panel will explore:

Key behavioural trends and what they mean for advisers

Rethinking how protection is positioned and communicated

The importance of considering vulnerable customers and those with specific health needs

Evolving solutions, including the use of technology and new methodologies

Exclusive insights from The Exeter's Protection Customer of the Future research

The panellists are: Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing, The Exeter; Stephanie Charman, chief executive, Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI); and Claire Nolan, head of claims and underwriting, UK&I Swiss Re.

COVER Talks is a series which encourages audience participation, so you will get the opportunity to ask your burning questions to our panel to help you expand the market.

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "The COVER Talks series is always a fantastic opportunity to get the industry talking. The format means we can focus on what matters most to advisers and utilise the panels' expertise.

"This one in particular is very timely, as more people engage with the industry later in life, the need for protection is no less great. We all need to work towards change to ensure nobody slips through the cracks and remains financially vulnerable."

