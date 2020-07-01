association of mortgage intermediaries
Market views - What would a trade body actually do?
The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has reported it is in talks to potentially create a protection-specific focus within the body. Many in the industry have supported the move, but what necessary results would such a body need to produce...
Blog: The post-RDR pancake conundrum
I wonder just what impact RDR will have on the protection industry. There are tiny shafts of light starting to show through in the form of unqualified advisers.