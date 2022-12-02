Underwriting process must evolve and engage with mental health

Speaking during the ProtectX Live session during the Protection Review 2022 conference, Penn shared a story with delegates about her friend who suffered from mental health issues and her recent experience trying take out income protection.

Penn explained that a couple years ago her friend had suffered a significant life event which led to her experiencing anxiety, she went to her GP about the issues, they diagnosed her with anxiety, and she was prescribed medication, "she's in a much better position now and feels like her anxiety hasn't got as much of a control over her."

However, more recently, when trying to take out income protection, having just bought her first home, Penn said that her friend who had agreed to receive quotes via email from the adviser, was left shocked when there was an exclusion for mental health as part of the cover.

It made her feel like she had taken two steps back with her mental health, Penn said and that perhaps it was having more of a hold on her than she had first realised: "Mental health is not black or white, but she felt like she had been put in a box and that was it."

Looking at how the situation was handled as a whole, Penn remarked that the adviser could have done things differently and pre-empted that there would be an exclusion, given that they were applying for income protection and knew about the friend's mental health history.

"They knew my friend's history, they could have helped soften the blow, and helped reassure my friend if she needed to claim for something unrelated, that it would be covered," she said.

"The adviser should have picked up the phone, in this instance, while my friend had said that she was happy to receive quotes by email, my friend was vulnerable, and I feel the adviser should have picked up on that and adjusted their approach."

Where insurers are applying exclusions of this nature, particularly in relation to mental health, they should be committing to reviewing them at certain point in the future, said Penn.

As an industry Penn said that there need to be more communication with customers to understand their current situation, how things changed and what tools have they got in place to support them during that time.

Concluding her thoughts, Penn expressed that there is a lot more the industry can do in this area: "I walked on today to the song Talk by Khalid where the lyrics say, 'can we just talk, talk about where we're going'. So I'll leave my thoughts and observations with you all today. And I'd like you to all think about what changes can be made to improve the customer experience."