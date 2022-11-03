The Association's third annual Viewpoint report, published today (3 November) and produced in conjunction with Royal London and Legal & General, found there are several key areas of improvement before the mortgage industry sees greater engagement with protection.

Research conducted among 3,000 UK adults and over 250 advisers found that among other areas of concern - including barriers to accessing protection and expectations among both advisers and consumers - communication on protection products remains a hurdle.

AMI found that one fifth (19%) of protection policyholders have never reviewed their cover, rising to one quarter among women (24%). However, almost half of respondents (45%) said that they have reviewed their policies within the previous 12 months.

Protection experts recommend regular reviews of policies to ensure that cover and associated benefits are appropriate to changing consumer needs, but the report found that one third (35%) of respondents have had no contact with their adviser since an initial meeting.

Meanwhile, one in five (20%) consumers said they did not talk about life insurance with their mortgage broker, and one in four did not discuss income protection (28%) or critical illness (25%).

Although advisers are often using case studies and personal stories (67%) during client conversations to help demonstrate to value of protection, while around one in three (5%) use claims statistics, the majority of consumers still have a low level of trust in protection claims.

More than half (56%) of consumers said they do not trust protection claims statistics, increasing among people in older age brackets. The report found that consumers believe, on average, that 72% of life insurance and 60% of income protection claims are paid out on.

Access to protection products was also an area of concern highlighted, with the report finding that one third (31%) of consumers mistakenly believe they can't take out income protection if they're self-employed, rising to 42% of those aged 18-34.

Meanwhile nearly half of consumers (43%) think protection cover is always the same whether purchased through an intermediary or directly.

"When discussing protection alongside a mortgage, conversations are still not having enough of an impact," commented Stacy Penn, senior policy adviser at the AMI, in the report.

"The FCA's Consumer Duty requires firms to avoid causing foreseeable harm. Whilst consumers remain responsible for their decisions, firstly they need a protection discussion that equips them with sufficient information to assess the options and make a suitably informed decision.

"AMI encourage advice firms to look at how they structure protection conversations. When we consider that for many consumers the likelihood of being off work due to illness or injury is higher than the chance of death, advisers should consider shifting conversations beyond life insurance and critical illness only."

In response to the report findings, AMI revealed a five-point action plan for the mortgage industry to increase collaboration with a view to driving better outcomes for consumers.