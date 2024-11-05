Little improvement in insurer service levels: AMI

The association's fifth annual report – in partnership with Royal London and Legal and General -surveyed 3,000 UK adults and 308 advisers. It found that around half of advisers surveyed said there was no difference in insurer service levels for both underwriting (44%) and claims (54%). Underwriting recorded the most diverse experiences as 28% of advisers reported a decline in service but 20% saw improvements. As for claims handling, 16% reported worsening service levels, while 12% noted better performance. Elsewhere, the report investigated consumer expectations around protection. Aro...