LifeSearch partners with homebuyer broker

Protection intermediary, LifeSearch, has partnered with media agency and homebuyer services broker, Bojo Media, to promote protection to homebuyers.
The partnership will enable LifeSearch to offer protection advice to Bojo Media's customers. The homebuyers services broker aims to provide its customers with supplemental products in the process of purchasing a home. The partnership looks to serve mortgage holders and home buyers, according to Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) report, 21% of mortgage holders are initiating protection conversations, a rise from 11% in 2023. However, 44% of customers said their adviser raised protection with them, compared to 50% in 2023, showing that there is a need for advisers to be more ...
