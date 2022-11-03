AMI unveils five-point plan to propel industry forwards

The Association's third annual Viewpoint report, published today (3 November) and produced in conjunction with Royal London and Legal & General, focused on how the mortgage industry can better engage with protection counterparts and products.

Subtitled The Great Protection Shift, the report surveyed 3,000 UK adults and over 250 advisers their views on issues relating to the protection market, as well as qualitative research carried out to within a "bespoke community of consumers to give extra depth to the findings."

The report identified issues across four key areas - barriers to protection, expectations for consumers and advisers, communication, and misconceptions.

In terms of barriers to protection, over one third (35%) of consumers said affordability was the main obstacle to securing protection, while a similar level (30%) of those aged 18-34 believed they are "too young" for protection.

For the third year running, half of consumers (50%) believe commission is a broker's main motivation for suggesting protection products.

Expectations among advisers are that lenders (84%), the regulator (84%), consumer groups (83%), government (79%) and their peers (86%) should be doing more to promote the importance of protection among consumers.

The report also found a number of challenges associated with consumer misconceptions and communications with consumers.

"We have to accept that it's time to evolve, to look at things differently rather than carrying on in the same vein we have been for years," said AMI chair, Andrew Montlake, in the report.

"This is why we are calling this for what it is, and what it needs to be - a great protection shift. A change in attitude, in outlook and in culture."

Five Point Plan

In response to the report findings, AMI revealed a five-point action plan for the mortgage industry to increase collaboration with a view to driving better outcomes for consumers:

Advisers should consider whether they are "clearly and confidently" articulating the value of protection advice to consumers, to be clear difference between costs involved and the benefits received, and to move the protection conversation away from price to "price and quality."

Networks and principals should consider the Consumer Duty in their approach to protection and engage in signposting to third parties where they are unable to meet customer protection needs.

Providers should commit to working with advisers to "understand the pain points" and address them where necessary, and to help educate advisers on medical topics within the application process that they may not be confident handing.

Providers should also consider ways to "supplement" claims statistics publications and widen the use of case studies, including using a diverse range customers from different backgrounds.

For AMI to collaborate with its Protection Specialists Group, Royal London, Legal & General and the wider industry to devise solutions to the obstacles highlighted in the report, as well as discuss with lenders the role they play in "helping consumers recognise the benefits of protection insurance when taking out a mortgage."

Consumer Duty

As previously reported, just under half of IFAs and mortgage advisers (44%) said the Consumer Duty will increase focus on protection products, while around one third (31%) believe the new rules for advisers to avoid causing foreseeable harm to consumers will not cause any change.

However, a significant proportion of advisers in the mortgage space are still not engaging with protection products according to the report, with around one in three (37%) advisers "are not doing anything at present to help clients stay protected and keep existing protection policies in force as they navigate the cost-of-living crisis."

"In our qualitative work there are clear messages on what we need to change and how to address consumers differently," said Robert Sinclair, chief executive of AMI, in the report.

"The FCA Consumer Duty requirements provide an excellent accelerant. This will compel all firms to think about what their service proposition is, how to position the protection conversation and how to deliver it in simple language that the consumer can understand."

"Making sure that good protection conversations happen will be a key aspect of ensuring we avoid causing foreseeable harm."