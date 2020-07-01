Swiss Re
Swiss Re: Underwriting has evolved but 'work still needed'
Rate of applications 'not taken up' remained static, despite process improvements
Swiss Re rolls out cannabis guide for insurers
The ‘latest trends, facts and impacts’
Swiss Re: Individual protection sales at highest level since 2004
Brexity uncertainty driving conversations
Swiss Re: Group risk grows 3.3%
Almost 12.9 million members covered in 2018
Many SMEs do not protect 'most valuable asset'
'Too many fall into bankruptcy because they have not protected key people’
COVER Feature: Rising rates
The bad news and the good news
Industry reacts to FSCP consumer paper
ABI makes statement on consumer panel findings while key protection figures welcome call for Universal Credit means-testing exemption
Frank O'Neill departs Swiss Re
He served as CEO for Swiss Re UKI since 2016
Tom Baigrie: Have the stars aligned?
The recent DWP update on Universal Credit presents the protection industry with a 'wonderful opportunity'
Industry reaction: Protection exempt from mortgage loan means-testing - DWP
Providers supplying mortgage protection solutions alongside State benefits should 'keep it simple'
Ron Wheatcroft: Group life admin cost "far outweighs any tax due"
Swiss Re inputs to OTS consultation and calls for tax exemptions for employers taking out group life assurance (GLA) - should be "extended to include relevant life"
Swiss Re Term & Health Watch: Sales up 11.6% in 2017
Overall increase of 21.1% for critical illness - highest level of growth since 2012
Mortgage protection sales rising amid 2.3% drop in lending
Protection must "widen its proposition to meet needs of renters", says Swiss Re's Ron Wheatcroft
Chloe Gilbert: Identifying the real future of insurance
Recruiting the right people for the right roles can be tough for any business. Here, recent graduate Chloe Gilbert presents a personal view of promoting careers in insurance and reinsurance to the potential next generation
Updated: Term & Health Watch 2017 - Income protection sales grow by 9.8%
Swiss Re's Term and Health Watch 2017 has shown growth across all individual protection products, with income protection showing the highest levels of growth at 9.8%.
An in-depth look at the 2016 Group Risk Market
The UK Group Risk market - more employees and premiums, but still too few employers writes Paul Avis.
Pacific Life Re appoints Europe underwriting director
Pacific Life Re has appointed Alan Dott as underwriting director for its Europe business unit.
Insights: Are 100% lump sum payouts the right solution for CI clients?
Deepak Jobanputra examines the question of 100% payouts in severe illness cover, and finds this isn't necessarily to the client's benefit
Term and Health Watch 2016: IP sales increase by 10.7%
Income protection sales increased by 10.7% during 2015 according to Swiss Re's Term and Health Watch 2016.
Wheatcroft: Where will group risk new business come from?
Fiona Murphy discusses the results of the 2016 Swiss Re Group Watch in further depth with report author Ron Wheatcroft.
Swiss Re income jumps 31% as CEO steps down
After four years as CEO, Swiss Re's Michel Liès will step down on 1 July with reinsurance head Christian Mumenthaler named as his replacement.
A flourishing whole-of-life market?
Fiona Murphy finds a ‘vibrant' and ‘growing' whole-of-life market compared with its term assurance sister
At risk: How pension tax reforms will affect group life
Ron Wheatcroft reveals the wider implications of pension tax reforms on later life income and in particular employers' death-in-service cover