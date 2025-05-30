COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 26 May 2025. The top stories this week are: Long-term protection sales up 2.2% in 2024: Swiss Re Income loss would cause 14% of young mortgage holders to struggle Bain Capital snaps up 30% ownership of Openwork Shepherds Friendly pays out £3.23m in 2024 Training day: How CPD changes impact protection