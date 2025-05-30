The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team discuss Swiss Re’s latest Term & Health Watch report, financial resilience among young mortgage holders and what the FCA’s proposed changes in CPD might mean for the protection market.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 26 May 2025. The top stories this week are: Long-term protection sales up 2.2% in 2024: Swiss Re Income loss would cause 14% of young mortgage holders to struggle Bain Capital snaps up 30% ownership of Openwork Shepherds Friendly pays out £3.23m in 2024 Training day: How CPD changes impact protection
