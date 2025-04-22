New group CRO for Swiss Re

Bernhard Kaufmann takes the role

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Reinsurer, Swiss Re, has appointed its new chief risk officer, Bernard Kaufmann, who will take the role on 1 October 2025.

Kaufmann will join Swiss Re from Helvetia insurance, where he is the group chief risk officer. He has held positions in the reinsurance inductance for the past 17 years. Prior to his new role, Kaufmann was chief risk officer at NN Group, held numerous roles at Munich Re Group and has a PhD in theoretical physics from the Technical University of Munich. Jacques de Vaucleroy, chairman, Swiss Re, said: "We are delighted to have found a seasoned leader in Bernhard Kaufmann. "With his deep expertise in risk management in the re/insurance industry, he is well equipped to navigate Swiss R...

