The COVER Review: Swiss Re Group Watch 2025, IPT and mental health

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team discuss Swiss Re’s Group Watch report for 2025, wising insurance premium tax (IPT) hauls and mental health and wellbeing.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 21 April 2025. Here are the top stories this week: Growth in group risk policies slows in 2024: Swiss Re Government incentives needed for vocational rehabilitation: Swiss Re IPT receipts hit £61m in March 2025 Mental health is the biggest concern for half of employers Bupa to open 70 UK mental health centres
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.