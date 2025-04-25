The COVER Review: Swiss Re Group Watch 2025, IPT and mental health

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 21 April 2025. Here are the top stories this week: Growth in group risk policies slows in 2024: Swiss Re Government incentives needed for vocational rehabilitation: Swiss Re IPT receipts hit £61m in March 2025 Mental health is the biggest concern for half of employers Bupa to open 70 UK mental health centres