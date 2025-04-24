Government incentives needed for vocational rehabilitation: Swiss Re

The findings come from sentiment from the group risk industry detailed in the firms Group Watch 2025 report. The reinsurer released its Group Wach 2025 report yesterday, which highlighted how the group risk market had seen slowed growth over the past 12 months due to challenging market conditions. The report detailed how rising employer national insurance contributions (NICs) were driving force behind some employers not improving group risk offerings. The reinsurer said that whilst "costly tax breaks would not be affordable" there was space for "tweaks to the system" which would si...