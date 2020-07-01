mortgages
Sesame Bankhall and Aviva to fund blockchain platform
£5 million investment
Dave Miller: Protection needs a nudge
Remorgaging at 'highest level' since November 2008
Shelley Read: The confident landlord
Protecting against the worst case scenario
ONS: Families on average spend £1 a week to protect mortgage
Highest weekly spend since 2005
Twenty7Tec adopts iPipeline's LifeGenie
Twenty7Tec has adopted iPipeline's digital sales aid with nudge capability, LifeGenie.
Brokers 'must revisit' mortgage books and protection needs before 2017
With £28bn coming off fixed rates before the end of the year, First Complete and Pink are urging brokers to check their back books and make sure consumers understand their remortgaging options before the end of the year.
Mortgage experts discuss 'resilience' of market post-EU referendum
The UK housing and mortgage market has shown a 'strong degree of resilience' since the result of June's EU referendum, according to a panel of industry experts.
IRESS boosts XPlan Mortgage system with protection module
IRESS has boosted its XPLAN Mortgage system with the addition of a 'Protection Sourcing' module as the technology provider looks to streamline further the end-to-end mortgage sales process for advisers and their clients.
Security conscious: Having cover to keep you safe as houses
Accident, sickness and unemployment cover is not just a product of insurance, says Toni Smith
FCA consults on treatment of customers in mortgage arrears
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will consult on new guidance on the treatment of customers with mortgage payment shortfalls (commonly referred to as arrears).
Bankhall and PMS Mortgage Club launch mortgage and protection compliance support
Bankhall, the professional support services provider, has launched Mortgage & Protection Assist, a new compliance support service developed in partnership with the PMS Mortgage Club.
Stonebridge Group: Advisers must focus on post EU ref 'opportunities'
Stonebridge Group has urged mortgage and protection advisers to focus on the post-EU Referendum ‘opportunities' around remortgaging and protection cover.
Sesame's Graves: Not mentioning protection is a 'dereliction of duty'
Mark Graves, sales director of Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has urged mortgage brokers and financial advisers to discuss protection with every customer saying ‘you don't get to choose which customers are getting the value of your knowledge.'
Brexit: Advisers warn of mortgage impact and need for advice
COVER rounds up some initial adviser views on the UK referendum result.
The Right Mortgage & Protection Network announces weekly commissions and referral service
The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has announced that it will be paying commissions on a weekly basis.
FCA to review advice and mortgage panel deals in new market study
Regulator has concerns about competition in sector
Protection sales 'strong' in Q4 2015
Protection sales were ‘strong' in the last quarter of 2015, according to exclusive analysis from Equifax Touchstone.
Stonebridge Group reports 79% increase in life business
Mortgage and insurance network Stonebridge Group has reported that Life business volumes rose by 79% during 2015 compared to the previous year.
Paradigm Protect adds Scottish Widows protect to panel
Paradigm Protect has announced the addition of Scottish Widows Protect to its protection panel.
New Year's wish to narrow the protection gap
First Complete's Toni Smith explains why her New Year's wish is to narrow the protection gap and how the industry can look at ways of achieving this.
Sesame hires former Pink director Mark Graves
Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has bolstered its senior team with the appointment of ex- Pink director Mark Graves as sales director.
Why the mortgage market is a land of opportunity
Changes to the UK mortgage market present opportunities for you to engage with clients on a number of key financial issues, writes Andy Philo.
Stonebridge Group reveals record protection and mortgage results
Stonebridge Group, the mortgage and insurance network, has announced a ‘record' set of quarterly results in its core mortgage and protection services.
Ex-Pink's Graves joins The Right Mortgage & Protection Network
The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has announced that Mark Graves is set to join as a shareholder of the business alongside joint managing director, Martin Wilson.