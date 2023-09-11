Claire Nolan

Using medical data to improve protection underwriting

Underwriting

Using medical data to improve protection underwriting

"The more refined we can get, the fairer it becomes"

clock 11 September 2023 • 4 min read
Genetic testing seen as force for good but current models incompatible

Underwriting

Genetic testing seen as force for good but current models incompatible

"For customers it's a difficult discussion at a difficult time"

clock 22 February 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Nearly half of consumers are 'potentially vulnerable': MorganAsh

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read