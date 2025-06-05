The impact of delaying a claim

I have always defended the protection industry when consumers or journalists repeat the mantras that claims are never paid, or that insurers place insurmountable obstacles in the claimant's way. However, dealing with a host of recent claims following a client's untimely death has served to erode my confidence. It makes me wonder whether the ‘ignorant commentators' have a valid point. Whatever the case, there is something seriously amiss with the claims processes that I and the potential beneficiaries have thus far endured. I am writing this on 4 June, 2025. The client died on 2 Feb...