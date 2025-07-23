Gender advice gap is 'narrower than expected'

Female advice seekers less likely to have long-term assets

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Research by financial advice platform, Unbiased, has found that while the advice gap between men and women persists, it is “narrower than expected”.

Unbiased surveyed more than 1,000 people seeking financial advice, finding that 69% of women had never consulted a qualified adviser, compared to 64% of male respondents. In cases when women have received advice, fewer had done so in the last two years (44%) compared to men (51%), although Unbiased said it is generally recommended to review finances once a year. More women (74%) who were seeking financial advice did so for themselves only, compared to men who said the same (65%). Karen Barrett, founder and CEO, Unbiased, said: "Every woman should feel confident about seeking expert...

