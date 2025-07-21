National Friendly adds dental support

Provider, National Friendly, has launched Friendly Dentist+ as a benefit within its Friendly Shield product, available for new members.
The offering is in partnership with Toothfairy, a dental care app delivering remote advice, guidance and prescriptions for everyday dental needs. As part of the offering, Friendly Dentist+ will include: Unlimited around the clock access to a dental chat helpline with a qualified dentist. Members can upload photos and videos for reassurance, diagnosis and second opinion Videos and articles on dental health Emergency online dental appointments Support finding in-person emergency treatment Symptom checker tool Noreen Latif, head of partnerships, Toothfairy, said: "The natio...
