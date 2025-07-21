National Friendly adds dental support

Available for new members

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, National Friendly, has launched Friendly Dentist+ as a benefit within its Friendly Shield product, available for new members.

The offering is in partnership with Toothfairy, a dental care app delivering remote advice, guidance and prescriptions for everyday dental needs. As part of the offering, Friendly Dentist+ will include: Unlimited around the clock access to a dental chat helpline with a qualified dentist. Members can upload photos and videos for reassurance, diagnosis and second opinion Videos and articles on dental health Emergency online dental appointments Support finding in-person emergency treatment Symptom checker tool Noreen Latif, head of partnerships, Toothfairy, said: "The natio...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The COVER Review: Insurer data, cancer support and adviser investment

Fifth of cancer patients say wait times are too long

More on Individual Protection

Fifth of cancer patients say wait times are too long
Individual Protection

Fifth of cancer patients say wait times are too long

National Cancer Patient Experience Survey

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 18 July 2025 • 1 min read
L&G updates support on adviser platform
Individual Protection

L&G updates support on adviser platform

New webpage launched

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 18 July 2025 • 2 min read
Uptake for NHS health checks hits record low for middle-aged adults
Individual Protection

Uptake for NHS health checks hits record low for middle-aged adults

40% went on to get their check

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 July 2025 • 2 min read