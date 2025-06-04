Caring responsibilities key customer vulnerability

MARS data

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Provider, MorganAsh, has released data from its MorganAsh Resilience System (MARS) showing that caring responsibilities are becoming a more common occurrence for UK adults.

The data from MorganAsh showed that the most frequent life events among vulnerable customers were bereavement and divorce/separation. Caring responsibilities was highlighted in the most frequent events. The data showed that 9% of females and 7% of males highlighted that they had struggled with caring responsibilities. The provider referred to a Carers UK report which showed that as many as one in five adults in the UK are providing care. Andrew Gething, managing director, MorganAsh, said: "When considering how to manage customer vulnerability, conversation often focuses on visible ...

