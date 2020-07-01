Technology
A DECADE OF TECHNOLOGY: Growing the market
Driving sales, automating administration, delivering efficiency
UnderwriteMe: reports over 100% growth
Thanks to broker partnerships
MyKindaFuture: in talks with insurers
Return to work initiative
LV= joins Mortgage Advice Bureau Protection Panel
A first for the panel
Anorak: new distribution team
Eyes on the “mass market” prize
A DECADE OF DISTRIBUTION: Upward trends
New channels, specialist advisers and mortgage brokers
Protection providers 'should harness data' to improve customer trust
According to new EY report
Technology giant IBM joins ABI
Industry body’s largest associate member
COVER Feature: A bold claim
Publishing paid claims stats, customer care and using personal stories
Gen Re partners with insurtech start-up TrackActive
Set to raise £300k funding
Global changes having 'profound impact' on mental health
World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2019
Workplace expectations are changing - Aon
According to Benefits and Trends Survey 2019
Smart Pension to launch financial well-being app
To be rolled out Q1 2019
'Artificial intelligence has potential to revolutionise healthcare'
Business Secretary announces five new artificial intelligence technology centres for medical advancement
Apple Watch 4 available to Vitality members
Latest version of wearable technology enhances Vitality Active Rewards benefit
Teladoc acquires Advance Medical
Telehealth platform expanding to offer global health solutions to US employers
Legal services has 'highest incidence' of mental illness
Five markets analysed for 'Benefits and Trends Survey 2018'
400% rise in GP mobile consultations due to snow
UK tele-pharmacy app Now Patient has reported
Apple to open digital healthcare clinics for employees
AC Wellness service expected to start in spring 2018
Digital Health Technology Show returns to London
Industry conference about the latest innovations in digital healthcare technology returns to ExCel, London, on 13/14 March.
COVER Excellence Awards 2017 - Winners supplement out now
The official supplement of this year's COVER Excellence Awards is available to read now as an eBook.
COVER Awards 2017: A moment with... iPipeline
Stephanie Hydon, national account manager at iPipeline, talks about winning the Best Technology Provider prize at this year's COVER Excellence Awards.
Health Claims Forum: What happened at The Claims Apprentice
The Health Claims Forum's latest event saw insurance professionals compete to design a new protection product.