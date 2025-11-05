One in five adults abandon the protection journey: AMI

The 2025 report, called The Next Chapter, surveyed 3,000 consumers and found that 18% of all British adults have started the protection journey but abandoned it, which increased to 25% among those aged under-35. Specifically, 47% abandoned the process after receiving a quote, with older consumers (55+) and men showing higher dropout rates at 56% and 52%, respectively, at this stage. Around 26% dropped out after the initial application stage, while 20% did so at the very beginning after researching options. Stephanie Charman, CEO, AMI, said: "Too many consumers are dropping out of t...