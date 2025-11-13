How to embed a repeatable protection sales process in your firm

Ask any adviser and they'll agree that protection matters. Despite this, these conversations happen inconsistently across our industry. This can result in missed opportunities to help clients safeguard their financial futures and lost revenue for your firm. Embedding a repeatable, firm-wide process for discussing protection is one of the most effective ways to raise standards, improve client outcomes and build long-term value. But how does that look in practice? Define and communicate The starting point is cultural, rather than procedural. All of your advisers must truly ...