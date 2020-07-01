Roy McLoughlin
Interview with the editor
COVER receives top plaudit from industry body
Simon Thomas: 'It's so important to have difficult conversations'
Getting personal around protection #4
COVER mental health panel at Getahead Festival is tomorrow
Discounted £10 tickets available
Supreme Court ruling on unmarried benefits could open 'floodgate'
'Landmark' decision to overturn government's refusal of bereavement payment to Siobhan McLaughlin will have 'significant implications' for advisers
IPTF launches income protection website
Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) hub for advisers and consumers
COVER Excellence Awards 2018: Intermediary shortlist revealed!
We announce the shortlisted finalists of intermediaries at this year's awards
Mortgage support benefit cuts will affect protection advisers
Switching of SMI from benefit to loan and changes to JSA and ESA waiting times should be noted
IPTF: Neil McCarthy joins executive committee
Appointed to help promote and improve income protection