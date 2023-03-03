Roy McLoughlin takes new role at Cavendish Ware

Director of strategic partnerships

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Roy McLoughlin takes new role at Cavendish Ware

Boutique wealth advisory firm Cavendish Ware has announced the appointment of Roy McLoughlin as its new director of strategic partnerships.

Having previously held the role of associate director, McLoughlin will work with professional introducers that are integral to Cavendish Ware's signposting operations, aiding them to "navigate the vital pathway" to both corporate and individual financial advice.

He will continue to offer day-to-day advice to clients while also "enabling them to access a broad range of associated professional services."

Commenting on his new role, McLoughlin told COVER: "The legal, accountancy, general insurance and banking communities have so many synergies with financial services and it's imperative that advisers help facilitate these holistic solutions."

A founding member of both the Protection Distributor's Group (PDG) and the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), McLoughlin was also one of the Seven Families project architects.

He was also named one of COVER's 25 Champions of Protection last year in recognition of his work to advocate protection in both the individual and group markets.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re

Speaker line-up confirmed for new ProtectZ event

More on Adviser / Broking

Should mandatory qualifications be introduced for protection advisers?
Adviser / Broking

Should mandatory qualifications be introduced for protection advisers?

“If you aren't regularly reviewing knowledge, it doesn't really work.”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 03 March 2023 • 6 min read
Speaker line-up confirmed for new ProtectZ event
Adviser / Broking

Speaker line-up confirmed for new ProtectZ event

COVER reporter to participate in discussion

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 March 2023 • 1 min read
Sandringham Financial Partners adds iPipeline to tech proposition
Adviser / Broking

Sandringham Financial Partners adds iPipeline to tech proposition

To increase aware of protection shortfalls

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 02 March 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed!

Championing diversity & inclusion

COVER
clock 23 February 2023 • 5 min read
ASA bans further misleading life insurance adverts
Individual Protection

ASA bans further misleading life insurance adverts

Complaints upheld against lead generator

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 February 2023 • 2 min read
Genetic testing seen as force for good but current models incompatible
Underwriting

Genetic testing seen as force for good but current models incompatible

"For customers it's a difficult discussion at a difficult time"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 February 2023 • 4 min read