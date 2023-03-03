Roy McLoughlin takes new role at Cavendish Ware

Having previously held the role of associate director, McLoughlin will work with professional introducers that are integral to Cavendish Ware's signposting operations, aiding them to "navigate the vital pathway" to both corporate and individual financial advice.

He will continue to offer day-to-day advice to clients while also "enabling them to access a broad range of associated professional services."

Commenting on his new role, McLoughlin told COVER: "The legal, accountancy, general insurance and banking communities have so many synergies with financial services and it's imperative that advisers help facilitate these holistic solutions."

A founding member of both the Protection Distributor's Group (PDG) and the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), McLoughlin was also one of the Seven Families project architects.

He was also named one of COVER's 25 Champions of Protection last year in recognition of his work to advocate protection in both the individual and group markets.