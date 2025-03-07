Industry reacts: FCA statement on vulnerable customers

The FCA released a statement in which it praised firms for work to address the needs of vulnerable customers but highlighted that there was room for improvement to grow the market. The regulator said that 74% of vulnerable customers who told their firm about their circumstances said staff asked the right questions, 57% said their firm cared about their situation, and 58% said their firm took the right action to provide the support they needed. On the other side of the coin however, 25% of customers in vulnerable circumstances said they felt uncomfortable explaining their situation to ...