IPT exceeds £1bn in July 2025

£123m extra in first four months of FY25/26

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Tax receipts from HMRC show that insurance premium tax (IPT) recorded a total haul of £1.03 billion in July 2025.

The figure represents a £68 million increase year-on-year, up from £957m collected in July 2024. These receipts bring the total IPT haul in the first four months of financial year 25/26 up to £3.2bn, up £123m from last year's four-month figure of £3.07bn. Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted that IPT receipts for FY25/26 will reach £9.1bn, with the figure set to reach £9.8bn by the end of the decade. Receipts hit £2.17bn in the first quarter of this financial year, an increase of £55m, or 2.6%, compared to the same period in 2024/25 when IPT receipts sat at £2.12bn. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Private healthcare up 4% in H1 2025: Healthcode

BHSF adds two senior appointments

More on Regulation

IPT exceeds £1bn in July 2025
Regulation

IPT exceeds £1bn in July 2025

£123m extra in first four months of FY25/26

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 21 August 2025 • 2 min read
IHT receipts continue to climb
Regulation

IHT receipts continue to climb

But government likely to ‘stubbornly stick’ with proposals, expert says

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 21 August 2025 • 3 min read
Strategies for added value in protection advice
Regulation

Strategies for added value in protection advice

Impact of the FCA market study

Ben Heffer
clock 19 August 2025 • 4 min read